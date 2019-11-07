Noble (NYSE:NE) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Noble (NYSE:NE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Fearnley Fonds cut shares of Noble from a reduce rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup lowered shares of Noble from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Scotiabank set a $1.00 target price on shares of Noble and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Noble from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, HSBC set a $3.00 target price on shares of Noble and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Noble presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.32.

Shares of NE stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $1.32. 81,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,022,589. The company has a market cap of $337.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.39 and a 200-day moving average of $1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Noble has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $5.13.

Noble (NYSE:NE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $275.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.72 million. Noble had a negative net margin of 60.35% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Noble will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Julie H. Edwards acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.24 per share, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 189,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,734.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Noble by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 45,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 6,978 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its position in Noble by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 350,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 7,665 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Noble by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 107,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 8,458 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Noble by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 36,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 8,816 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Noble by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 95,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 10,367 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

Noble Company Profile

Noble Corporation plc operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. It provides contract drilling services using mobile offshore drilling units. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 24 drilling rigs consisted of 8 drill ships, 4 semisubmersibles, and 12 jack ups.

