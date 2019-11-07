Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) Trading 0.4% Higher

Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR) shares traded up 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.08 and last traded at $16.87, 5,259 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 264,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.81.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Nlight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Nlight from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised Nlight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Nlight in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Nlight from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Nlight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.43.

The firm has a market cap of $550.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.06 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.37.

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $43.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.92 million. Nlight had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 0.09%. Nlight’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nlight Inc will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Nlight in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Nlight during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Nlight by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Nlight in the 2nd quarter valued at $335,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Nlight in the 2nd quarter valued at $176,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers used in the industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense markets. The company also produces optical fiber products. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturer primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, Germany, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

