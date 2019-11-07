Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Earns News Impact Score of -3.20

News coverage about Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) has been trending very negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Nissan Motor earned a media sentiment score of -3.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected Nissan Motor’s score:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Nissan Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Nissan Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Nissan Motor from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Nissan Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

OTCMKTS:NSANY opened at $12.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.65 and its 200-day moving average is $13.59. Nissan Motor has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $18.22.

About Nissan Motor

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, and Datsun brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and other related component parts; automotive parts; industrial equipment engines and other related component parts, and axles; specially equipped vehicles; motorsports engines; and rechargeable lithium-ion batteries.

