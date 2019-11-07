NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Raised to “Sell” at ValuEngine

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NGL. UBS Group lowered shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.64.

Get NGL Energy Partners alerts:

Shares of NGL traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.82. 1,113,394 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 889,705. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.83. NGL Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $8.71 and a 52 week high of $15.71. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.59, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.08.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.89). NGL Energy Partners had a net margin of 1.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. NGL Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NGL Energy Partners will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James M. Collingsworth acquired 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.25 per share, for a total transaction of $82,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Michael Krimbill acquired 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.72 per share, with a total value of $763,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGL. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 11,053.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,007,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $310,279,000 after purchasing an additional 20,819,081 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 38.4% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 14,063,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $195,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900,561 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 5.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,278,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,768,000 after purchasing an additional 170,262 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,046,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,223,000 after purchasing an additional 15,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 2.0% in the second quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 936,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,898,000 after purchasing an additional 17,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

About NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, trucking, marine, and pipeline transportation services.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for NGL Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGL Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.