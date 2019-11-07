NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) Shares Gap Down to $67.01

NextCure Inc (NASDAQ:NXTC) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $46.52, but opened at $67.01. NextCure shares last traded at $76.35, with a volume of 11,911 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have issued reports on NXTC. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on NextCure from $26.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NextCure from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on NextCure from $27.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NextCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.

Get NextCure alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 17.05, a current ratio of 17.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.53.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that NextCure Inc will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXTC. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextCure in the second quarter valued at about $40,611,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. bought a new position in NextCure during the second quarter worth about $37,777,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in NextCure during the second quarter worth about $16,385,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new position in NextCure during the second quarter worth about $14,980,000. Finally, Hillhouse Capital Management LTD. bought a new position in NextCure during the second quarter worth about $14,659,000. 47.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC)

There is no company description available for NextCure Inc

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for NextCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.