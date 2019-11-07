Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $2.36 EPS

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($2.36), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $663.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.00 million. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 13.61%. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share.

NXST traded up $2.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $101.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 484,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,035. Nexstar Media Group has a twelve month low of $70.51 and a twelve month high of $119.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.08%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NXST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.63.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.55, for a total value of $66,593.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

