Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 15,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 80.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Newmont Goldcorp alerts:

Newmont Goldcorp stock opened at $37.65 on Thursday. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a fifty-two week low of $29.77 and a fifty-two week high of $41.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89 and a beta of -0.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.78.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). Newmont Goldcorp had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a positive return on equity of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. Newmont Goldcorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.48%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NEM shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Newmont Goldcorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. TheStreet cut Newmont Goldcorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised Newmont Goldcorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Newmont Goldcorp from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.13.

In other Newmont Goldcorp news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total transaction of $158,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,764,176.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John Kitlen sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total value of $29,490.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,412.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,805 shares of company stock valued at $1,811,632 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont Goldcorp

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Goldcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont Goldcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.