New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 1.2% in the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 6,620,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,071,000 after acquiring an additional 81,665 shares during the period. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 27.5% in the second quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 5,467,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,860 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 41.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,926,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,208,000 after acquiring an additional 860,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 3.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,347,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,429,000 after acquiring an additional 68,203 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 1.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,255,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,513,000 after acquiring an additional 35,250 shares during the period. 63.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised New York Community Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $9.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stephens set a $12.00 price target on New York Community Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Sandler O’Neill downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.60.

New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $12.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.35. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.61 and a 52 week high of $13.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $260.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.13 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 20.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.08%.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.