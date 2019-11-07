New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Downgraded to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NEWR. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on New Relic from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Argus upgraded New Relic from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on New Relic from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $99.00 target price (down previously from $124.00) on shares of New Relic in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on New Relic from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. New Relic presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.12.

NYSE:NEWR traded up $1.02 on Tuesday, hitting $66.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,139,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,898. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -212.94 and a beta of 0.97. New Relic has a one year low of $50.00 and a one year high of $109.00.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $145.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.43 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 9.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Relic will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other New Relic news, insider James R. Gochee sold 1,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.96, for a total transaction of $105,420.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,500,478.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total value of $624,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,704 shares of company stock worth $3,529,568. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 905.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 573 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 666 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

