New Media Investment Group Inc (NYSE:NEWM) Shares Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of New Media Investment Group Inc (NYSE:NEWM) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in New Media Investment Group were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in New Media Investment Group by 441.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in New Media Investment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in New Media Investment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in New Media Investment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in New Media Investment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. 84.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Media Investment Group stock opened at $7.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.74 and its 200-day moving average is $9.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.92. New Media Investment Group Inc has a 1 year low of $7.08 and a 1 year high of $14.56. The company has a market cap of $501.39 million, a P/E ratio of 276.33 and a beta of 1.12.

New Media Investment Group (NYSE:NEWM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $376.60 million for the quarter. New Media Investment Group had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 0.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.51%.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of New Media Investment Group from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

In related news, Director Kevin M. Sheehan purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.76 per share, for a total transaction of $131,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 48,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,093.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Reed purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.78 per share, with a total value of $2,195,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 627,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,229.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

New Media Investment Group Company Profile

New Media Investment Group Inc invests in, owns, and operates local media assets in the United States. The company's principal products include 146 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 1.5 million; 323 weekly newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 268,000 and total free circulation of approximately 1.4 million; 132 shoppers with total circulation of approximately 3.1 million; and 581 locally-focused Websites, including Internet and mobile devices with approximately 364 million page views per month.

