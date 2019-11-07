New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $671.35 Million

Analysts expect New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR) to post $671.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for New Jersey Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $653.70 million to $689.00 million. New Jersey Resources reported sales of $647.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 19th.

On average, analysts expect that New Jersey Resources will report full-year sales of $2.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $2.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow New Jersey Resources.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $434.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.80 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 7.93%. New Jersey Resources’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NJR shares. Guggenheim raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

In related news, CEO Laurence M. Downes sold 22,000 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 405,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,250,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NJR. CWM LLC raised its stake in New Jersey Resources by 2,317.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in New Jersey Resources by 84.2% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the second quarter valued at $45,000. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NJR stock opened at $42.09 on Thursday. New Jersey Resources has a 52-week low of $41.80 and a 52-week high of $51.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 538,700 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

