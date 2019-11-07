New Hope (ASX:NHC) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.27

New Hope Co. Limited (ASX:NHC) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.27 and traded as low as $2.18. New Hope shares last traded at $2.20, with a volume of 1,291,083 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.40, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is A$2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$2.53.

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. This represents a yield of 3.57%. New Hope’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.19%.

In other news, insider Shane Stephan acquired 237,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.16 ($1.53) per share, for a total transaction of A$513,000.00 ($363,829.79).

New Hope Company Profile (ASX:NHC)

New Hope Corporation Limited explores, develops, produces, and processes coal, and oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Coal Mining in Queensland, Coal mining in New South Wales, and Oil and Gas. The company has interests in two open cut coal mines in South East Queensland that produce thermal coal, including the New Acland project, which is located in north-west of Oakey, Queensland; and the Jeebropilly coal mine located in the West Moreton region near Ipswich.

