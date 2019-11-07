Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Lifted to Outperform at Oppenheimer

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a $106.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.34% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Nevro in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Nevro and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Nevro from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nevro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.82.

Get Nevro alerts:

Shares of NVRO stock opened at $85.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.19. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.98 and a beta of 0.21. Nevro has a 12 month low of $34.75 and a 12 month high of $91.60.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $100.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.27 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 24.51% and a negative return on equity of 41.07%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nevro will post -3.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro during the second quarter worth about $267,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro during the third quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro during the second quarter worth about $202,000.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.