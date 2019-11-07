Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Director Gary A. Lyons Sells 5,000 Shares

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total value of $501,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 230,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,120,453.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $102.56 on Thursday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.72 and a twelve month high of $111.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 466.18, a PEG ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 7.44, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.20.
Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.07). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $222.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $113.00 price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.11.
Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile
Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.
