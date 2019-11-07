Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Director Gary A. Lyons Sells 5,000 Shares

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total value of $501,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 230,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,120,453.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $102.56 on Thursday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.72 and a twelve month high of $111.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 466.18, a PEG ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 7.44, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.20.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.07). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $222.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. Exane Derivatives raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.1% in the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 89.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $388,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $113.00 price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.11.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

