Neuren Pharmaceuticals (ASX:NEU) Trading Up 5.8%

Neuren Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX:NEU)’s share price was up 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as A$2.56 ($1.82) and last traded at A$2.56 ($1.82), approximately 69,337 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$2.42 ($1.72).

The stock has a market capitalization of $263.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -367.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is A$2.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$1.54.

About Neuren Pharmaceuticals (ASX:NEU)

Neuren Pharmaceuticals Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drugs for the treatment of chronic neurodevelopmental and neurodegenerative disorders, and acute traumatic brain injury. Its lead product is trofinetide, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of Rett syndrome; is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of Fragile X syndrome; and conducted Phase II clinical trials for the treatment moderate to severe traumatic brain injury.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Neuren Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuren Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.