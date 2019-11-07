NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) Stake Lessened by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,576,929 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 555,594 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $1,170,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of NetEase in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of NetEase in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 101.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NetEase in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of NetEase in the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTES opened at $299.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.57, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.81. NetEase Inc has a 1-year low of $208.63 and a 1-year high of $309.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $275.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.25.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 18.39%. As a group, research analysts predict that NetEase Inc will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NTES shares. ValuEngine cut shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, August 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $238.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of NetEase in a report on Monday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $274.60 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. NetEase currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.21.

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

