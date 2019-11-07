NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $64.00 target price on the data storage provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NetApp provides enterprise storage and data management software and hardware products and services. The company is benefiting from strong product adoption, increasing deal wins, and expanding customer base across varied geographies. Moreover, the company’s transition to data fabric strategy holds promise. Further, the company increased momentum of its HCI and expanded new cloud partnerships, which contributed to overall revenue growth. Management remains hopeful about making the most of the exponential rate of data growth with its cloud-integrated all-flash solutions that fit well with hybrid cloud infrastructure. Estimates have been stable ahead of the company’s Q2 earnings release. However, NetApp faces intense competition from bellwethers such as HP Inc., Dell, and IBM. Further, declining OEM revenues remains a headwind.”

NTAP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Cross Research lowered shares of NetApp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup restated a sell rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down previously from $55.00) on shares of NetApp in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $41.00 target price on shares of NetApp and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of NetApp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.45.

NetApp stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,742,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,649,720. NetApp has a fifty-two week low of $44.55 and a fifty-two week high of $83.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.95.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The data storage provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.19. NetApp had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 77.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NetApp will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

In other NetApp news, VP Joel D. Reich sold 3,963 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $187,410.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,255.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald Held sold 10,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $469,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,333.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,963 shares of company stock valued at $987,420 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 18.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,050,117 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $373,291,000 after buying an additional 937,586 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 87.8% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,221,610 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $878,488,000 after buying an additional 1,505,804 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 29.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,502,468 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $131,405,000 after buying an additional 570,720 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 10.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,096,462 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $129,352,000 after buying an additional 192,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 3.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,113,514 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $68,704,000 after buying an additional 33,283 shares during the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

