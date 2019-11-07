Nestlé (VTX:NESN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Nestlé (VTX:NESN) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is CHF 111.87.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NESN. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 115 price target on shares of Nestlé and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays set a CHF 115 price target on shares of Nestlé and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 120 price target on shares of Nestlé and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 93 target price on shares of Nestlé and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 118 target price on shares of Nestlé and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Nestlé has a one year low of CHF 73.34 and a one year high of CHF 86.40.

Nestle SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company. The Company’s segments are Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa (EMENA); Zone Americas (AMS); Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa (AOA); Nestle Waters; Nestle Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Company operates in the United States, Greater China Region, Switzerland and Rest of the World.

