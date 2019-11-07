NBW Capital LLC Sells 2,817 Shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

NBW Capital LLC trimmed its position in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,893 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,817 shares during the quarter. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $4,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 3.3% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 44,460 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Masco by 66.6% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 34,713 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 13,873 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Masco in the third quarter valued at $241,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Masco by 72.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after purchasing an additional 48,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Masco by 4.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 108,405 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661 shares in the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Buckingham Research cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Masco from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Masco from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Masco from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

In other news, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 11,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $510,081.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,296.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 85,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $3,494,136.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 318,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,016,314.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MAS traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.23. The company had a trading volume of 52,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,653,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.46. Masco Corp has a 12-month low of $27.03 and a 12-month high of $46.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.08.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). Masco had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 1,500.49%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Masco Corp will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.60%.

Masco declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 16.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

