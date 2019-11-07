NBW Capital LLC Sells 13,335 Shares of BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP)

NBW Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 368,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,335 shares during the period. BP Midstream Partners makes up approximately 1.6% of NBW Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in BP Midstream Partners were worth $5,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BPMP. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 28.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 21,145 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in BP Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BP Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $546,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 547,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,472,000 after buying an additional 8,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BPMP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BP Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BP Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.14.

Shares of BPMP stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.34. 3,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,398. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.94. The company has a current ratio of 9.43, a quick ratio of 9.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. BP Midstream Partners LP has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $17.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.61.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. BP Midstream Partners had a net margin of 122.39% and a return on equity of 47.91%. The company had revenue of $28.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. BP Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BP Midstream Partners LP will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.336 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.37%. This is a positive change from BP Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. BP Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.51%.

About BP Midstream Partners

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns an onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, refined product terminalling system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in five offshore crude oil pipeline systems.

