NBW Capital LLC Has $272,000 Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

NBW Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 26.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,504 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,434 shares during the quarter. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EPD. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.8% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 23,897 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 14,788 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 21,455 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 78,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 9,297 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. 36.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EPD. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

NYSE EPD traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.29. The stock had a trading volume of 3,871,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,234,687. The company has a market capitalization of $58.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.00. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $23.33 and a 12 month high of $30.86.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $7.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.97 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The company’s revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.4425 dividend. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 91.24%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

