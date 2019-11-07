NBW Capital LLC Has $2.34 Million Position in Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS)

NBW Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 5.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 98,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,252 shares during the quarter. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Focus Financial Partners were worth $2,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Focus Financial Partners by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,715,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,149,000 after buying an additional 350,511 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,127,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,495,000 after acquiring an additional 483,780 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,930,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,726,000 after acquiring an additional 669,645 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,832,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,057,000 after acquiring an additional 216,162 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 664,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,149,000 after acquiring an additional 102,420 shares during the period. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. SunTrust Banks set a $26.00 target price on Focus Financial Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $35.50 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Focus Financial Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.75.

FOCS traded up $2.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.01. The stock had a trading volume of 20,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,019. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.97. Focus Financial Partners Inc has a one year low of $19.05 and a one year high of $40.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $301.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.29 million. Focus Financial Partners had a positive return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Focus Financial Partners Inc will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services.

Read More: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS).

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.