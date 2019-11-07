NBW Capital LLC Acquires 7,830 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

NBW Capital LLC increased its holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,830 shares during the quarter. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $3,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Repligen in the first quarter worth about $2,925,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repligen during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,740,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Repligen during the second quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 7.5% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 2.0% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 12,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.40, for a total transaction of $996,545.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,384,422.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RGEN traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.48. 10,518 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,598. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 14.70, a current ratio of 16.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.06. Repligen Co. has a 52-week low of $48.26 and a 52-week high of $99.25.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $69.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.10 million. Repligen had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RGEN. BidaskClub lowered shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. First Analysis upgraded shares of Repligen from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Svb Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Repligen in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Repligen in a report on Monday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Repligen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.71.

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

