National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) CFO Buys $13,200.00 in Stock

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) CFO Tamara D. Fischer acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:NSA traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.67. The company had a trading volume of 249,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,501. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.32. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $25.11 and a 12-month high of $35.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.38.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $101.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.49 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 4.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine cut National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $45,783,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 228.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,041,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,851 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3,014.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 688,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,914,000 after purchasing an additional 666,059 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $17,127,000. Finally, Luminus Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $9,732,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

