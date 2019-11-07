National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Stock Price Down 10.8%

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) traded down 10.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $39.32 and last traded at $40.09, 1,252,278 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 182% from the average session volume of 444,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.93.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of National Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of National Beverage from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Beverage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.31.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.45.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $263.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.85 million. National Beverage had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 35.66%. National Beverage’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that National Beverage Corp. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in National Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of National Beverage by 28,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of National Beverage by 357.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of National Beverage by 107.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.68% of the company’s stock.

National Beverage Company Profile (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

