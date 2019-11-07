National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Stock Price Down 10.8%

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) traded down 10.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $39.32 and last traded at $40.09, 1,252,278 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 182% from the average session volume of 444,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.93.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of National Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of National Beverage from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Beverage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.31.
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.45.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in National Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of National Beverage by 28,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of National Beverage by 357.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of National Beverage by 107.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.68% of the company’s stock.
National Beverage Company Profile (NASDAQ:FIZZ)
National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.
