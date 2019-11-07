Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Price Target Raised to $49.00

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from $37.00 to $49.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on NTRA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natera from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Cowen increased their target price on Natera from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub raised Natera from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised Natera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Natera from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Shares of NTRA stock opened at $36.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Natera has a 12 month low of $11.08 and a 12 month high of $40.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.03 and a beta of 1.45.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.20. Natera had a negative return on equity of 273.92% and a negative net margin of 46.78%. The company had revenue of $77.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Natera will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Jonathan Sheena sold 1,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $30,473.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 241,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,137,141.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 98,996 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $3,266,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,013. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 413,553 shares of company stock valued at $13,351,326. 9.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Natera by 17.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,604,296 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $154,567,000 after acquiring an additional 832,187 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Natera by 74.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,842,318 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $133,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065,977 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Natera by 24.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,434,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $122,310,000 after acquiring an additional 869,420 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Natera by 199.2% in the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,224,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Natera by 1.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,262,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,408,000 after buying an additional 36,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

