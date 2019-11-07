MyWish (WISH) Achieves Market Cap of $92,989.00

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 7th. During the last seven days, MyWish has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. One MyWish token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0154 or 0.00000166 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, COSS and IDEX. MyWish has a total market capitalization of $92,989.00 and $214.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010825 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00222843 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.00 or 0.01439899 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000821 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00029405 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00120834 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MyWish Token Profile

MyWish launched on August 1st, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 19,803,893 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,057,664 tokens. MyWish’s official message board is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov . The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MyWish’s official website is mywish.io . MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MyWish

MyWish can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, IDEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MyWish should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MyWish using one of the exchanges listed above.

