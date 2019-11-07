Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) by 440.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Myokardia were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MYOK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Myokardia in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Myokardia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Myokardia by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new position in shares of Myokardia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Myokardia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYOK traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.70. 11,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,548. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.35 and a beta of 2.06. Myokardia Inc has a 52-week low of $39.01 and a 52-week high of $64.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.92.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.57. On average, equities analysts expect that Myokardia Inc will post -4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Myokardia news, CEO Anastasios Gianakakos sold 4,000 shares of Myokardia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $208,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,453,325.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP June Lee sold 4,565 shares of Myokardia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $260,205.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,144 shares in the company, valued at $521,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,751 shares of company stock worth $3,298,943. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Myokardia in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Myokardia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Myokardia from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 target price on Myokardia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Myokardia in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.89.

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

