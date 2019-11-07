Mutual Advisors LLC Makes New $1.01 Million Investment in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 15,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA HYD opened at $64.06 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF has a 1-year low of $60.27 and a 1-year high of $66.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.85.

