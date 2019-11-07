Mutual Advisors LLC Makes New $1.01 Million Investment in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Posted by on Nov 7th, 2019 // Comments off

Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 15,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA HYD opened at $64.06 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF has a 1-year low of $60.27 and a 1-year high of $66.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.85.

Featured Story: What is a blue-chip stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.