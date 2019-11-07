Mutual Advisors LLC Increases Position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 3.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Anthem during the second quarter worth $30,000. Motco acquired a new position in Anthem during the second quarter worth $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Anthem by 46.3% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Anthem during the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $289.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Anthem in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho initiated coverage on Anthem in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Anthem from $356.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.72.

NYSE:ANTM opened at $279.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $251.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Anthem Inc has a 12 month low of $227.16 and a 12 month high of $317.99.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $4.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $26.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.88 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.29%. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Anthem Inc will post 19.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.14%.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 9,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.57, for a total value of $2,584,098.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,453,490.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

