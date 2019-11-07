Mutual Advisors LLC Has $849,000 Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 9,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 42,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock opened at $56.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.73 and its 200 day moving average is $56.27. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1 year low of $52.80 and a 1 year high of $57.75.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.