Mutual Advisors LLC Has $614,000 Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 9.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,503 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 367.4% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Truewealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 72.7% in the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 231.9% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HPE has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group set a $15.00 price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $15.00 price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.82.

In related news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 49,635 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $753,955.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,602 shares in the company, valued at $449,654.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 432,998 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $6,945,287.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 499,069 shares of company stock worth $7,936,415 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPE stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.11. The company had a trading volume of 459,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,180,642. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 12 month low of $12.09 and a 12 month high of $17.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.68. The company has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.61.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. This is a positive change from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.85%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

