Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)’s stock price rose 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.28 and last traded at $24.98, approximately 4,925,362 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 87% from the average daily volume of 2,635,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.68.

MUR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.47.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.14. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 47.16% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $817.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 66.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 79.37%.

In related news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total value of $25,187.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,759.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 1,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $33,707.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CNA Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 36.8% in the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 42,975 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 11,561 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 12.1% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 3,217 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 333.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 9,686 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 12.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 528,706 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,690,000 after buying an additional 57,404 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 14.6% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 4,923,941 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $108,868,000 after buying an additional 628,776 shares during the period. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

