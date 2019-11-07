Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Invests $69,000 in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cacti Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FOX during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,092,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in FOX during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,540,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in FOX during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,360,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in FOX during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,333,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in FOX during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,971,000. 23.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Roland A. Hernandez purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.91 per share, with a total value of $104,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.06 per share, for a total transaction of $16,030,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 805,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,831,190.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $32.33 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Fox Corp has a 52 week low of $29.61 and a 52 week high of $41.73.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter.

FOX has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered FOX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FOX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

