Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $266.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.05 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share.

Shares of MWA stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.16. The company had a trading volume of 34,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,107. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Mueller Water Products has a one year low of $8.47 and a one year high of $12.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th.

In related news, EVP Gregory Rogowski sold 85,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $863,540.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 425,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,280,258.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Arsdell Stephen C. Van acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MWA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. TheStreet upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Oppenheimer set a $13.00 price target on Mueller Water Products and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

