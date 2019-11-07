MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Finds

Press coverage about MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) has trended somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. MTS Systems earned a media sentiment score of 1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the scientific and technical instruments company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of MTSC traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.89. The stock had a trading volume of 661 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.37. MTS Systems has a 12-month low of $38.42 and a 12-month high of $63.31.

Get MTS Systems alerts:

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. MTS Systems had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $232.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.96 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MTS Systems will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MTSC shares. ValuEngine lowered MTS Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub raised MTS Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. MTS Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

MTS Systems Company Profile

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems and sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test segment offers road simulators and component test systems, vehicle performance test systems, vehicle dynamics simulators, electrical motors and energy recovery systems, tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems, and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

Featured Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for MTS Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTS Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.