Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Receives $35.40 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.18.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Mplx in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Mplx from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. TheStreet cut Mplx from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Mplx from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Mplx in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

Get Mplx alerts:

In other Mplx news, Director Garry L. Peiffer bought 18,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.30 per share, with a total value of $513,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,444.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mplx by 3.0% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,483 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Mplx by 73.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 948 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mplx by 146.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Mplx by 2.3% in the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 26,048 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Mplx by 9.1% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 24.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MPLX traded down $0.78 on Friday, reaching $25.25. 3,325,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,110,750. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.70. Mplx has a 52 week low of $25.17 and a 52 week high of $35.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Mplx had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 28.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Mplx will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a $0.6775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.73%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.34%.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

See Also: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.