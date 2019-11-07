Morgan Stanley Sells 20,546 Shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,546 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.21% of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 2.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 215.4% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 17.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 3.6% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 73,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 22.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the period. 59.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Eugene W. Landy sold 8,000 shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total transaction of $94,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 603,555 shares in the company, valued at $7,158,162.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Umh Properties, Inc. bought 17,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.70 per share, with a total value of $243,997.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 22,072 shares of company stock valued at $295,495 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

UMH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Maxim Group set a $17.00 price objective on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Shares of UMH opened at $14.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.41. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH has a one year low of $11.14 and a one year high of $15.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.47 million, a PE ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.32). UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH had a negative net margin of 23.38% and a negative return on equity of 22.16%. The business had revenue of $37.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.26 million. Analysts expect that UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH’s payout ratio is 97.30%.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 118 manufactured home communities containing approximately 21,500 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

