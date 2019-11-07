Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.18% of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SOXL. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, XR Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $333,000.

SOXL stock opened at $222.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $183.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.83. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares has a 12 month low of $66.38 and a 12 month high of $232.16.

