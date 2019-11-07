Morgan Stanley Purchases 257,906 Shares of Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:FGP)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:FGP) by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 987,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257,906 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.02% of Ferrellgas Partners worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Ferrellgas Partners by 8,924.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 63,540 shares in the last quarter. 4.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferrellgas Partners stock opened at $0.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.94. Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1.87.

Ferrellgas Partners (NYSE:FGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $279.08 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Ferrellgas Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ferrellgas Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

About Ferrellgas Partners

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies. The company transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customers' premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers. It conducts its portable tank exchange operations under the Blue Rhino brand name through a network of independent and partnership-owned distribution outlets.

