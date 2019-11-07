Morgan Stanley Lowers Stake in CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO)

Morgan Stanley cut its position in shares of CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,170 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 116,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 66,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 206.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 165,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 31.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CNO. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. CNO Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Shares of CNO stock opened at $16.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. CNO Financial Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $19.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.01.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $944.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.60 million. CNO Financial Group had a negative net margin of 9.67% and a positive return on equity of 7.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group Inc will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CNO Financial Group news, Director Frederick James Sievert sold 9,415 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $150,075.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,946.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

