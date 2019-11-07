Morgan Stanley Increases Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) Price Target to $113.00

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $113.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

HRC has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Hill-Rom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Hill-Rom in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Hill-Rom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Hill-Rom from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Hill-Rom from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $118.67.

NYSE HRC opened at $103.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.83. Hill-Rom has a 52 week low of $81.85 and a 52 week high of $111.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The medical technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $782.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.14 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hill-Rom will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 6,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.26, for a total value of $674,562.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,495.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRC. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hill-Rom in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hill-Rom during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hill-Rom during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Hill-Rom during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hill-Rom during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

