Morgan Stanley Has $976,000 Holdings in Univest Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UVSP)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in shares of Univest Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UVSP) by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 185,469 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.13% of Univest Financial worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Univest Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Hendershot Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Univest Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Univest Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $247,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Univest Financial by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Univest Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Univest Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Univest Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Univest Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Shares of UVSP opened at $26.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $759.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.78. Univest Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $20.18 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.40 and its 200-day moving average is $25.48.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $59.24 million for the quarter. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 24.88%.

Univest Financial Profile

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania offers banking products and services. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. It provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

