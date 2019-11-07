Morgan Stanley Cuts Stake in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW)

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,539 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,827,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,723,000 after acquiring an additional 186,800 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,482,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,072,000 after acquiring an additional 8,642 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,529,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,471,000 after acquiring an additional 132,453 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,379,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,370,000 after acquiring an additional 293,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 931,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,155,000 after acquiring an additional 392,355 shares in the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KW opened at $23.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $23.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.43.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.19). Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 15.99%. The firm had revenue of $143.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on KW. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc is a global real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, operation, and investment in real estate through its investment platform. It operates through the following business segments: KW Investments, and KW Investment Management and Real Estate Services (IMRES).

