Montag & Caldwell LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET)

Montag & Caldwell LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 159.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,280 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,516 shares during the quarter. Arista Networks comprises approximately 2.5% of Montag & Caldwell LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Montag & Caldwell LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Arista Networks worth $48,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ANET. Swedbank grew its stake in Arista Networks by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank now owns 757,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,777,000 after purchasing an additional 272,722 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Arista Networks by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 24,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,400,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 2,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ANET. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI began coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set an “inline” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Arista Networks from $285.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group cut Arista Networks from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised Arista Networks to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.72.

Shares of ANET traded up $4.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $195.00. The stock had a trading volume of 69,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,600. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Arista Networks Inc has a 52 week low of $173.31 and a 52 week high of $331.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $232.48 and a 200 day moving average of $250.54. The company has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.60.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.50. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.68% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business had revenue of $654.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arista Networks Inc will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.52, for a total transaction of $363,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,601.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.30, for a total transaction of $2,439,486.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,971 shares in the company, valued at $442,095.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,986 shares of company stock valued at $9,054,297. Company insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

