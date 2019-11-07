Montag & Caldwell LLC Has $473,000 Stock Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Montag & Caldwell LLC decreased its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teleflex during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Teleflex during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teleflex during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Teleflex during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Teleflex by 97.4% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 150 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TFX traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $334.79. The company had a trading volume of 14,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,510. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $226.02 and a twelve month high of $373.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $332.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $328.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $648.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.20 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 17.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Svb Leerink lifted their price objective on Teleflex from $395.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Leerink Swann set a $405.00 price target on Teleflex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine cut Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays set a $365.00 price target on Teleflex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Teleflex from $325.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Teleflex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.30.

In other news, Director Benson Smith sold 8,481 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.37, for a total value of $2,929,082.97. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,786,247.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John Deren sold 2,004 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.06, for a total value of $731,580.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,046 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,972.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,085 shares of company stock worth $25,152,672 over the last quarter. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

