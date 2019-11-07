Montag & Caldwell LLC Has $264,000 Stock Position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Montag & Caldwell LLC lowered its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 48.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,809 shares during the quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in Aramark were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aramark by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,229,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,327,000 after purchasing an additional 47,264 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Aramark by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 92,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Aramark by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 7,908 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aramark in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Aramark by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 708,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,536,000 after buying an additional 10,812 shares in the last quarter. 98.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on ARMK shares. Nomura upgraded shares of Aramark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Aramark from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Aramark and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.27.

ARMK stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.30. 45,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,153,462. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.45 and its 200-day moving average is $37.62. The company has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Aramark has a 12 month low of $25.49 and a 12 month high of $45.04.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aramark will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aramark news, insider Keith Bethel sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.40, for a total transaction of $280,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,634,080.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

