Montag & Caldwell LLC Boosts Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Montag & Caldwell LLC increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,024 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 62.0% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,608 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,083,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 8.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Dundas Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 19.5% in the third quarter. Dundas Partners LLP now owns 114,470 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $10,463,000 after acquiring an additional 18,646 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 31.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,896 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.87, for a total transaction of $781,830.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,494.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 1,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total transaction of $442,094.40. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,877 shares of company stock worth $1,505,202. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AKAM shares. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $103.00 target price (up from $97.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.19.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $86.01. The stock had a trading volume of 71,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,796. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.74. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.18 and a 1 year high of $93.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.12. The firm has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.61.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $709.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

