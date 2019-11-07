Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $43.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Momo Inc. provides mobile-based social networking platform primarily in the Peoples Republic of China. Its platform includes mobile applications and related features, functionalities, tools and services. The Company offers two types of mobile game services non-exclusive mobile game services and exclusive mobile game services. It also provides membership subscription and other services which include paid emoticons and mobile marketing services. Momo Inc. is headquartered in Beijing, the Peoples Republic of China. “

MOMO has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Momo in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.40 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Momo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.63.

MOMO traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.16. 3,906,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,194,559. The company has a quick ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.85 and its 200 day moving average is $33.19. Momo has a 52 week low of $22.85 and a 52 week high of $41.50.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The information services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). Momo had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $604.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Momo’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Momo will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MOMO. Genesis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Momo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,503,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Momo by 207.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,390,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $157,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961,912 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC purchased a new stake in Momo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,232,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Momo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,591,000. Finally, Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. purchased a new stake in Momo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,679,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.63% of the company’s stock.

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

