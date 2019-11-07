Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Sells 144 Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIGI. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 31.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 230,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,702,000 after acquiring an additional 55,304 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV bought a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth $3,066,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 163.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 59,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,066,000 after acquiring an additional 37,036 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 558,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,019,000 after acquiring an additional 36,178 shares during the period. Finally, NewFocus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth $2,133,000.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $69.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,590. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $55.61 and a one year high of $70.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.51.

